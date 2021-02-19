Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $466,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 21.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 380,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX remained flat at $$77.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,796. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $78.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.