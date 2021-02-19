Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

ADI opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

