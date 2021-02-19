Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.