Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.28. Edison International reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $55.83. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,568. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

