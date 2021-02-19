Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.