Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $333.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,196. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.59.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

