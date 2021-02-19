Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,671,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 849,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.