Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $22.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $22.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $21.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $109.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.25 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $130.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 372,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 8,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

