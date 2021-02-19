Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Hold

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $407.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth about $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

