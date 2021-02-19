Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

