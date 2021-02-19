Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $863.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

