Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Sell

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

PSTI stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

