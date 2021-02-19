Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacor (NYSE:CKH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.40 million, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Seacor has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $43.73.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 over the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

