Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.