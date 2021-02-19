Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to “Buy”

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

