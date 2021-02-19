Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Buy

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EDPFY stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $58.04. 8,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.