Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.93 ($0.09). Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09), with a volume of 103,286 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.21.

Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

