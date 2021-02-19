Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,694.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03680821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.84 or 0.00443764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.15 or 0.01398905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.00514406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.13 or 0.00476578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.00352035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00029712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.