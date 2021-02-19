Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 393.0 days.

ZLDPF opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

