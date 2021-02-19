Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 442.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Zendesk worth $77,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,698 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

