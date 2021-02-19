Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ePlus worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,616 shares of company stock worth $1,140,143. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.