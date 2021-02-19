Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489,804 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:HI opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

