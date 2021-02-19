Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 23.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

