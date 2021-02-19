Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 13,679 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock worth $99,097,830 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

