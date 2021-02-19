Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 20,508 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CMO opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $540.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

