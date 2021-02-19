Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,748 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

