Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 182,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

