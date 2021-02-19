Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

