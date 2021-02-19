Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

