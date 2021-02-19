ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOP stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

