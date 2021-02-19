ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $33.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 202.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

