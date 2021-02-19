Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,237 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

