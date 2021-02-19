Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kforce were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock worth $3,887,354. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

