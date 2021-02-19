Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $190,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAR were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

