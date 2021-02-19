Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Employers were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Employers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIG opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $985.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

