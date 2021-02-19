Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,151 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TrueBlue by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $20.22 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

