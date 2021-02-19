Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,013 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $1,470,309 over the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GBX opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

