Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

