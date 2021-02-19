Zurich Insurance Group AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

