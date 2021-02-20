$0.03 EPS Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

STAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 888,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,942. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

