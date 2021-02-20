$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.