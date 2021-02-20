$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109 over the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

