-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

PSTV opened at $3.61 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

