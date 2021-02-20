$0.33 EPS Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,410. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

