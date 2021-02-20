$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

ARWR traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.