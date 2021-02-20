$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

ARWR traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

