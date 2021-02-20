$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

GMED stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

