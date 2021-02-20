$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

GMED stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.