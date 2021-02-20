-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $409.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

