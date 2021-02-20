-$0.45 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

