-$0.55 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $3,254,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

