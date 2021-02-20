$0.76 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

